International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IBT opened at GBX 855.90 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 822.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 781.39. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £328.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.34.

In other International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Dividend History for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.