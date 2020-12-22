International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IBT opened at GBX 855.90 ($11.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 822.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 781.39. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £328.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.34.

In other International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

