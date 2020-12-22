Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

