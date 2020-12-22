IntelliShare (INE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, IntelliShare has traded 279.1% higher against the US dollar. One IntelliShare token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including EXX and BitForex. IntelliShare has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $6.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About IntelliShare

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,815,200 tokens. IntelliShare’s official message board is medium.com/@Intellishare_ . The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io . IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_

IntelliShare Token Trading

IntelliShare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IntelliShare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

