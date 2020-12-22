Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.