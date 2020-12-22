Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IART. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

NASDAQ IART opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $275,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

