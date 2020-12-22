Insight Chain Market Cap Tops $476.59 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005813 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $476.59 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00052587 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002060 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003521 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

