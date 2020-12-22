Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $25,026.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

