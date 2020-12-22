Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $25,026.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WLFC stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
Recommended Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.