Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells 2,742 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 2,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $114,204.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,241,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $883,584.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $844.22 million, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seacor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Seacor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

