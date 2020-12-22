Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells 1,859 Shares of Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $11,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $59,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arnold Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Arnold Goldstein purchased 3,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of Radiant Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 129.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Radiant Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.