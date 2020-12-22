Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $24,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 350 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,622.50.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 64,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

