Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 253,912 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Invitae stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

