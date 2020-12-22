Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 40,029 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.22. 135,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,487. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

