Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 340,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,293. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

