Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Buys 555 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Brian Wade purchased 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04.

Shares of LNR traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.85. 65,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9756185 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

