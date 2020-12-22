Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Buys 31,759 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

