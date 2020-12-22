Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Stephen Pearce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems plc (BA.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

