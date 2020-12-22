Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 188.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 2,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

