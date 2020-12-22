Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $61.92 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

