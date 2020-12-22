Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Plans $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Independence has increased its dividend by 266.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 0.74. Independence has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.