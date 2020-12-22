Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.40

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.