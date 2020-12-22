Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 1,375,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,092. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

