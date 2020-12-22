Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $681.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.22 million and the highest is $688.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $363.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 40,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

