Honeywell International Inc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.66. 2,455,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

