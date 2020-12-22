HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

