Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.97% of Home Bancorp worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

HBCP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

