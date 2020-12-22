Hock E. Tan Sells 14,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $428.88 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $435.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

