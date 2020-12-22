HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMSY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

HMSY stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

