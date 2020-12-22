HM Payson & Co. Sells 355 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

