HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,797 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

