HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

