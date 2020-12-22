HM Payson & Co. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE KO opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

