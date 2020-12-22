HM Payson & Co. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.