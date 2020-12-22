HM Payson & Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

