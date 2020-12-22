HM Payson & Co. Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,377,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $372.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.11 and its 200-day moving average is $338.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

