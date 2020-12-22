HM Payson & Co. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Baidu by 339.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 603,065 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

