Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.