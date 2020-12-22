HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of HEI opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

