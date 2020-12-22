HeartBout (HB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,664.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $48,512.49 and $1,664.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00353844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027299 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.