HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.03 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $666.19 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.