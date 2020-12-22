Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

HCSG opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

