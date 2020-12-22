Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $1,429,360.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.02. 373,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

