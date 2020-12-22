Head to Head Survey: MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MINISO Group alerts:

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MINISO Group and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given MINISO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.07 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

MINISO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Tuesday Morning on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.