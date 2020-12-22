Head-To-Head Survey: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kirkland’s and Takung Art’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.48 -$53.26 million N/A N/A Takung Art $3.17 million 6.19 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Takung Art has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s.

Risk & Volatility

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and Takung Art, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Takung Art on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

