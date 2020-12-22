Head to Head Review: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $5.47, indicating a potential upside of 77.49%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.81 $7.51 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.44 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -11.00

Navios Maritime Containers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 3.54% 4.04% 1.72% Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Navios Maritime Containers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers LP engages in the provision of container solutions in the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. It offers crewing and technical management. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

