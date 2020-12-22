Head-To-Head Contrast: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) & (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and (ALIOF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aphria and (ALIOF)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 5.30 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -120.17 (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ALIOF) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (ALIOF) has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aphria and (ALIOF), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50 (ALIOF) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than (ALIOF).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats (ALIOF) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

(ALIOF) Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

