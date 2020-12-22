Head-To-Head Comparison: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -101.10% -81.05% PPD N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and PPD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.30 million ($0.50) -12.38 PPD $4.03 billion 3.05 $47.82 million $0.98 35.84

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 PPD 0 0 16 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.55%. PPD has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than PPD.

Summary

PPD beats Anavex Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, a central nervous system (CNS)-penetrable mono-therapy to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

