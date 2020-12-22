Head to Head Analysis: Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) vs. Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) and Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Deep Down’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Deep Down -69.91% -80.04% -47.61%

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Deep Down’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.66 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -12.30 Deep Down $18.92 million 0.30 -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Down.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Down has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Drilling Products and Deep Down, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats Deep Down on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers loose steel tube flying lead, umbilical hardware, and non-helical umbilical products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, it provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. The company serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

