Head to Head Analysis: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and JER Investors Trust (OTCMKTS:JERT)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and JER Investors Trust (OTCMKTS:JERT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and JER Investors Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43% JER Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Colony Capital and JER Investors Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.03 -$1.05 billion $0.50 9.92 JER Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JER Investors Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Capital and JER Investors Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 JER Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Colony Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than JER Investors Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JER Investors Trust has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of JER Investors Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony Capital beats JER Investors Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

JER Investors Trust Company Profile

JER Investors Trust Inc., a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

