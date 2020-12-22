Head-To-Head Analysis: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) versus Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.69 $234.26 million $2.51 11.04 Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 1.99 $34.20 million N/A N/A

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08% Enterprise Bancorp 19.04% 9.76% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BancorpSouth Bank and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Enterprise Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides card, online, and mobile banking services. As of April 20, 2020, it had 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professional practices, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.