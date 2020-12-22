Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.47

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $23.74. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 8,245 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $150.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 371.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

